PSAC workers and supporters picket in front of President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier’s office in Ottawa on Friday, April 21, 2023. The federal government has given an updated deal to a public service union that signed its collective agreement in the fall in order to match the deals reached with the Public Service Alliance of Canada this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

PSAC workers and supporters picket in front of President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier’s office in Ottawa on Friday, April 21, 2023. The federal government has given an updated deal to a public service union that signed its collective agreement in the fall in order to match the deals reached with the Public Service Alliance of Canada this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa gives updated deal to federal union that signed agreement before PSAC strike

Members of PSAC were on strike for 12 days over a host of demands

The federal government has given an updated deal to a public-service union that signed its collective agreement in the fall in order to match deals reached with the Public Service Alliance of Canada during a strike this spring.

A spokeswoman for the Treasury Board confirmed Tuesday (June 6) that the agreement for a comptrollership group was adjusted to align with the tentative agreements reached with PSAC and other unions.

The deal between the Association of Canadian Financial Officers and the federal government was previously approved last December, six months before PSAC secured separate deals on May 1.

READ MORE: Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers

The spokeswoman says other tentative agreements signed since May 1 also align with the same wage profile.

Members of PSAC, which is the country’s largest federal public-sector union, were on strike for 12 days over a host of demands, including wage increases to compensate for high inflation.

The union ultimately secured a 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years, with an additional 0.5 per cent group-specific allowance in the third year of the contracts, as well as one-time, pensionable lump sum payments of $2,500.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
Next story
B.C. Tesla owner sues for gas costs and more after driving over ‘loose drain’

Just Posted

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.