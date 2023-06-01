NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa improving how it handles intelligence: Trudeau’s national security adviser

Jody Thomas says officials are taking steps to address breakdowns in communication within government

The prime minister’s national security adviser says Ottawa needs to improve the way it manages intelligence, and officials are taking steps to address breakdowns in communication within government.

Jody Thomas made the comments Thursday (June 1) at a meeting of a parliamentary committee that is investigating allegations that members of Parliament were targeted by foreign interference.

READ MORE: David Johnston plans to keep role, as House of Commons votes for him to step aside

Thomas said she wouldn’t speculate on the specifics of what took place before her tenure, after watchdog David Johnston found in a recent report that there were serious issues in the way the government handles confidential information.

The former governor general’s first report found that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service was aware of indications Chinese officials were contemplating action directed at Canadian MPs, but did not identify negligence at the highest political levels.

The report said intelligence about Chinese officials seeking information about Conservative MP Michael Chong didn’t reach the prime minister, the public safety minister or Chong himself until after it was leaked publicly by media.

Thomas says steps have been taken to ensure better information flow since her arrival to the national security advisor position in 2022, and more is now being done to ensure officials are aware of how to consume intelligence.

David Fraser, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Debt limit bill gives Republicans IRS cuts, but Democrats say they expect little near-term impact
Next story
U.S. turns up pressure on air bag inflator company that refuses a recall despite deaths, injuries

Just Posted

Misty Melons, Grade 7 bridge builders from Annunciation School won first place in their age category at the April 22 Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia popsicle stick contest for students across the province.
Prince Rupert Annunciation students stick to success with wins at model bridge building competition

Waters of the B.C. north and central coasts, as seen in the Khutzeymateen and near the Great Bear Rain Forest, will be better protected and clean after a part of a $25 million investment boosts the Coastal First Nations - Great Bear Initiative to offer stewardship under the Clean Coast, Clean Waters program. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$25M funding boost to better protect and clean North and Central Coast waters

Shames Mountain, just west Terrace, is partnering with three students to upgrade the solar pannels atop the caretaker’s home, part of a program that gets post-secondary schools involved in local clean energy projects. (Shames Mountain/Facebook)
Shames Mountain partners with students to install solar panels, reduce emissions

Metlkatla First Nation celebrated the official re-opening of the Wilderness Trail on May 25, after storm damage closed it more than five years ago. (Photo: PRPA website)
Metlakatla Wilderness Trail reopening celebrated near Prince Rupert