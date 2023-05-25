The CGGS M. Perley searches the waters of the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The federal government says it will invest $2.5 billion in new money to renew the Canadian Coast Guard’s fleet of small vessels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Ottawa to spend $2.5 billion on small vessels as it replaces aging coast guard fleet

The Canadian Coast Guard plans to acquire up to 61 small vessels

The federal government says it will invest $2.5 billion in new money to renew the Canadian Coast Guard’s fleet of small vessels.

The coast guard plans to acquire up to 61 small vessels, including 34 search-and-rescue lifeboats.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to replace the small craft, barges and work boats that service Canada’s shallow coastal waters and inland waterways with new, modern equipment.

The procurement is also expected to include a near-shore fishery research vessel, six mid-shore multi-mission vessels, four air cushion vehicles and 16 other specialty vessels.

The move comes as the Coast Guard continues to see major delays in replacing other parts of its fleet, with some vessels aging out during that wait.

Ottawa says the investment will create opportunity for smaller Canadian shipyards and suppliers.

The Canadian Press

