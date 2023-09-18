Out-of-control wildfire near Peachland continues to grow

The blaze, which is now part of the Grouse Complex, is likely to burn vigorously throughout the day

Update: 10:40 a.m.

With more wind and little precipitation expected today, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and Central Okanagan Fire Services are working to suppress the Glen Lake Wildfire and protect properties and infrastructure in the area.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated to support BCWS crews fighting the fire which is now estimated at 450 hectares in size, burning approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland.

All Evacuation Orders and Alerts remain in place.

Activities on the fire will be highly visible with aircraft, structural support crews and ground personnel working to protect important infrastructure.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road;

Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road.

People on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

An interactive map showing affected properties is available on EOC website.

Original

The Glen Lake wildfire burning out of control near Peachland was last measured at a size of 450 hectares.

The human-caused blaze was first spotted on Saturday, Sept. 16, and is now considered to be a Wildfire of Note, meaning that the fire is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.

The fire is located approximately 15 km West of Peachland and evacuation orders are currently in place for eight properties in the area.

Management teams from the nearby Grouse Complex wildfire have been dispatched to the fire. An incident management team, heavy equipment, ground crews and air support are working to mitigate the impact of the blaze.

The terrain around the Glen Lake blaze is overgrown, making it unsafe and difficult to access for ground crews, explained Evan Lizotte, Media Relations for the Grouse Complex Wildfire. Heavy machinery is being used to remove trees and fuel and clear a space for ground crews to work.

The nearby McDougall Creek wildfire is now 13,970 hectares in size and continues to burn out of control, after starting on August 15.

Six helicopters will be working between the neighbouring fires to bucket water.

Lizotte said that smoke from the Glen Lake fire will likely be highly visible throughout the day and the blaze is expected to exhibit moderate to vigorous behaviour.

The Grouse complex will be taking over the management of the Glen Lake wildfire (K53294) today. The wildfire is estimated at 100 hectares in size and is located approximately 15 kilometres west of the District of #Peachland. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/eIbjhZYIpi — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 17, 2023

The cooler, calmer and humid weather that is forecast for today and in the coming week will be favourable for fire management, said Lizotte.

Management of the Grouse Complex Wildfire was handed over to an Ontario Incident Management Team (IMT) on September 9. Lizotte explained that as the wildfire season in Ontario subsided, crews were dispatched to B.C., as wildfire crews are able to share resources across Canada.

BC Wildfire Service is reminding people to stay away from restricted areas.

Drones and unauthorized aircraft are not allowed to fly within the vicinity of a fire zone. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts (including flying drones or UAVs) can face penalties up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

People are encouraged to report new fires or smoke using the BC Wildfire Service reporting line using *5555 or 1-800-663-5555 or using the report a wildfire function on the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of KelownaCity of West KelownaSummerland