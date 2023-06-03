Air tankers are heading to Harrison Lake to help fight a wildfire that is burning out of control east of the Chehalis River on Saturday afternoon. (Screenshot/Kamscan)

Out of control wildfire reported north of Agassiz-Harrison

The cause and size of the wildfire is currently unknown

Update: 8:40 p.m.

A second wildfire north of Agassiz-Harrison has been discovered. The second fire is located north of Francis Lake. The size and cause of the fire is currently unknown. It was discovered around 7 p.m. and is listed as “out of control.”

–––––

BC Wildfire Service has reported an out-of-control wildfire east of the Chehalis River north of Agassiz.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and the size has not yet been determined. It was reportedly discovered at 3:12 PM on Saturday afternoon.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, “Out of control”means the wildfire is not currently responding to wild fire suppression efforts, and it is spreading.

Scanner traffic indicates that air tankers are on their way to Harrison Lake to help with the fire suppression efforts.

More to come.

