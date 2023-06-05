Out-of-control wildfire visible from Okanagan highway growing

The cause of the Pigeon Creek wildfire near Peachland is still under investigation

The Pigeon Creek wildfire is burning 6.5 kilometres west of Peachland. (BC Wildfire Service)

Update: 1:50p.m.

Drivers on Highway 97C are able to see a growing wildfire and the aircrafts being used to douse the flames.

The Pigeon Creek wildfire, near Peachland, has grown to eight hectares after igniting at approximately 7p.m. on June 4.

Helicopters and water bomber airplanes are working with ground crews to manage the blaze.

The blaze is considered to be “out of control,” and continues to spread.

The highway is not impacted by the fire and there are no structures at risk at this time.

Update: 12p.m.

A wildfire that sparked just off Highway 97C, near Peachland has been growing steadily.

The blaze at Pigeon Creek was initially reported on June 4, at approximately 7p.m., at which time is was 0.2 hectares in size. Since then, the fire has grown to five hectares.

BC Wildfire Service considers the fire to be out of control and not responding to suppression efforts, which include ground crews and water bomber planes.

The wildfire service reports that the fire is burning in steep terrain and is being influenced by gusting winds.

Update: 10:43 a.m.

Gusting winds and steep terrain are causing challenges for crews fighting a wildfire just off Highway 97C near Peachland.

The Pigeon Creek wildfire started June 4, 6.5 kilometers west of Peachland and has since grown to approximately one hectare in size.

Eight ground personnel are currently on-site, supported by helicopters and air tankers.

The BC Wildfire Service classifies it as “out of control” and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Update: June 5, 7 a.m.

A wildfire that ignited near Peachland last night is still considered to be out of control but is now zero hectares in size.

The fire at Pigeon Creek, north of Highway 97C, was discovered shortly after 7p.m., according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Initially, the blaze was estimated to be 0.2 hectares in size, and ground crews were called in to knock down the flames.

BC Wildfire last provided an update on the fire at 9:47 p.m. on June 4.

The wildfire service still classifies the wildfire as “out of control” which means that it is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Capital News will update this article as more information becomes available.

For more information visit the BC Wildfire Service website or Twitter.

A wildfire has sparked approximately 6.5 kilometre west of Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service tweeted that the Pigeon Creek wildfire is estimated to be 0.2 hectares in size, and is burning in steep terrain, north of Highway 97C.

Ground personnel are currently on site. The wildfire is highly visible from Highway 97C and is classified as out of control.

