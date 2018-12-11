Cameron the Shetland sheepdog was banned from Langley’s Uplands Dog Park for ‘excessive’ barking on Nov. 22. Miranda Fatur Langley Times

Out of the doghouse: B.C. city lifts ban on pup who barked too much at dog park

Cameron the Shetland sheepdog is allowed back into Uplands off-leash dog park under some conditions.

A dog that was banned from Langley City’s Uplands dog off-leash park for his bark has been allowed back into the park to play, under some conditions.

On Nov. 22, Cameron – a Shetland sheepdog – and his owner John Levesque were handed a letter from the City that imposed a six-month ban from the park.

The letter read ”Your dog Cameron’s excessive barking and your inability to keep it under voice command while in the park has led to this ban.”

READ MORE: Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

But with support from his dog park friends and negotiations with the City, Levesque and Cameron got the ban lifted on Friday, Dec. 7.

“It’s fantastic,” said Levesque.

When he leaves the house now, Cameron sits in the front seat, and gets excited as soon as he spots Uplands dog park,” Levesque explained.

“All the dogs know him, so they come over. It’s great. It’s great for both of us. My anxiety levels have gone down,” added Levesque.

Upon returning to the park, Levesque and Cameron must follow a few rules imposed by the City, including keeping Cameron away from the east fence line of the park along 206 St. where Cameron used to chase cars. Levesque must also keep Cameron under control at all times.

The City “never truly wants to ban someone from a park or a facility,” said Langley City director of engineering Rick Bomhof.

“The people in the area do understand they live beside a dog park, and they can expect barking dogs. The people in the park have rights, and the people outside the park have rights. It’s a matter of balancing those out and living next to each other in a reasonable way,” Bomhof added.

If the conditions that the City and Levesque agreed upon are not adhered to, another six-month ban will be imposed.

Previous story
Prosecutor signs off on former B.C. Liberal government’s quick-wins probe
Next story
Canada-China relations turn icy over arrest of Chinese exec

Just Posted

Grim situation in coming year for northwest, B.C. fisheries

Annual post-season review in Prince Rupert informs DFO on how to manage 2019 fishing season

Another windstorm expected Monday, causing ferry delay

With another windstorm expected to hit Haida Gwaii on Monday afternoon, BC… Continue reading

Jason Alsop, Gaagwiis, elected Haida Nation president

Jason Alsop, Gaagwiis, is the newly elected president of the Council of… Continue reading

On the Wing: Small birds and berries

By Margo Hearne Into the chill. The Christmas Bird Counts will be… Continue reading

Saturday storm to hit Haida Gwaii with 80 to 100 km/h winds

A strong southeast storm is expected to hit coastal areas of Haida… Continue reading

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

Retired B.C. teacher a YouTube Sudoku sensation

A retired Kelowna teacher has amassed quite the following online by teaching the art of solving a Sudoku puzzle.

UN chief returns as climate talks teeter closer to collapse

Predictions from international climate expert, warn that global warming is set to do irreversible environmental damage.

Trump’s willingness to intervene in Meng detention roils Canada’s justification

The International Crisis Group said Tuesday, Dec. 11 it’s aware of reports that its North East Asia senior adviser Michael Kovrig has been detained.

Scientist awarded $100K for work on Arctic contaminants that led to ban

Derek Muir has received the $100,000 Weston Family Prize for his research that showed those carcinogens were able to move into the Arctic.

Manhunt continues for France shooter

Suspected gunman named, had long police record

‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Shining’ added to National Film Registry

“These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams.”

B.C. Lions hire DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Former Stampeders DC succeeds CFL legend Wally Buono

Virtanen nets winner as Canucks rally to beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Vancouver extends win streak to 3 games

Most Read