OUTAGE: Fallen trees leave more than 1,500 Haida Gwaii residents without power

BC Hydro outage since around 11:30 a.m. on June 9 following night of high winds

More than 1,500 Haida Gwaii residents were reportedly without power on June 9, following a night of high winds.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, customers lost power around 11:30 a.m. due to downed trees across power lines.

The BC Hydro site said workers were not expected to arrive until around 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m., but power to at least some residents was restored shortly after noon.

The Observer has reached out to BC Hydro for more information.

