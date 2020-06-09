OUTAGE: Fallen trees leave more than 1,500 Haida Gwaii residents without power

More than 1,500 Haida Gwaii residents were reportedly without power on June 9, following a night of high winds.
According to the BC Hydro outage map, customers lost power around 11:30 a.m. due to downed trees across power lines.
The BC Hydro site said workers were not expected to arrive until around 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m., but power to at least some residents was restored shortly after noon.
The Observer has reached out to BC Hydro for more information.
