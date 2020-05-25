Outage impacting south island GwaiiComm, Mascon customers

South island residents are without cable and internet Monday morning.

In a Facebook post just before 10 a.m., GwaiiTel announced it was aware of the outage and that techs had been dispatched.

“We are aware of the current outage impacting GwaiiComm/Mascon cable and internet on the bottom half of Haida Gwaii,” the post said. “Techs have been dispatched and our network monitoring centre is monitoring the situation and providing assistance as required.”

