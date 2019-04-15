Government announces money for crime prevention. (Black Press file photo)

Over $70,000 in grants for crime prevention on the North Coast

Three organizations on Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Bella Coola will receive support

The province announced more than $70,000 in Crime Prevention and Remediation grant funding for three organizations on the North Coast.

Skidegate Band Council will receive $30,000 to recruit an outreach worker for their XaadaGa ‘laa gud ad hlGang.gulxa (Good People Working Together) program to recruit an outreach worker.

In Prince Rupert, the RCMP’s North Coast Victim Services will receive $13,500 for their Rainbows over Rupert: The Violence Against Women & Girls Collaboration Project. The funding will go toward a three-day forum aimed to provide education and networking opportunities for professionals, first responders and organizations that focus on preventing violence against women.

The Nuxalk Nation has been granted $30,000 for the 2019 Nation to Nation Gathering. The gathering will host 11 different nations that will connect and learn about more about Indigenous health, traditional and western.

READ MORE: B.C.’s plans to expand civil forfeiture program called unconstitutional

The Crime Prevention and Remediation grant supports programs that offer support for women escaping violence, mentorship for youth and assistance for Indigenous families healing from intergenerational trauma. Funding is through the Civil Forfeiture Office, which takes money generated from unlawful activity and re-invests in communities across the province.

“Part of reconciliation is helping people to heal from trauma, so they can break out of the cycle of violence and abuse,” said Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA. “These grants will help us move forward and build stronger communities right across the North Coast.”

More than $6 million will be distributed to over 170 organizations and projects through the grant program for 2018-19.

READ MORE: Nisga’a committee awarded for dedicated response to violence against women

