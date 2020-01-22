Pair of Haida Gwaii sailings cancelled due to windstorm

B.C. Ferries has announced that a pair of sailings by the MV Kwuna will be cancelled this evening on account of the windstorm on Haida Gwaii. The 5:35 p.m. sailing out of Alliford Bay, and subsequently the 6:10 p.m. departure from Skidegate, will not be sailing on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Residents have been advised by Environment Canada to watch out for flying and falling objects during the storm. Winds are predicted to reach around 100 km/h, and subside later on Wednesday night.
Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter