Micheala Marentette and Alan Moore were last known to be hiking in the Yakoun Lake Area. (Facebook photos)

Pair of hikers missing near Queen Charlotte on Haida Gwaii

Micheala Marentette and Alan Moore were last known to be hiking in the Yakoun Lake area

Volunteers are asking for assistance in the search for a pair of hikers who have gone missing on Haida Gwaii.

Micheala Marentette and Alan Moore were hiking in the Yakoun Lake area, approximately 12 kilometres northwest of the Village of Queen Charlotte, on Thursday, Jan. 2, but have not been heard from since. Both Marentette and Moore are in their twenties.

A volunteer search and rescue team will be meeting on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. at the Forestry Office on Oceanview Dr. in Queen Charlotte to coordinate and execute a search effort. Volunteers are asked to come out and help, but should be aware of adverse weather conditions. The Skidegate Volunteer Fire Department recommends those participating bring warm clothes, food, water, winter boots and a flashlight, and that everyone check in with the RCMP or Incident Command prior to heading out. Search teams of 2-3 are recommended.

Location of Yakoun Lake relative to Queen Charlotte. (Google Maps graphic)

