Pamela Anderson to star in vegan cooking series filmed in Cowichan

Iconic television personality Pamela Anderson will star in a new Food Network Canada series that will be filmed in the Cowichan Valley in August.

The new series, called Pamela’s Cooking With Love, will focus on Anderson’s passion for vegan cooking and will be produced by the Fireworks Media Group.

Fireworks is the same company that is currently filming its second season of Pamela’s Garden of Eden, a reality series that follows Anderson, who has returned to her roots in Ladysmith and embarked on a restoration on her grandmother’s family legacy property.

The Pamela’s Cooking With Love series will air both on HGTV in Canada and on television networks around the world.

Fireworks, which has also just completed filming on its third season of Big Timber on Vancouver Island for History Television, is a Vancouver based award-winning production company with 27 years of experience in documentaries, television dramas, kids, factual series and lifestyle programming.

The Municipality of North Cowichan issued a temporary use permit at its meeting on May 17 to allow for the filming of the series at 1444 Maple Bay Rd. for several days from Aug. 15 to Sept. 1.

In a letter to North Cowichan, Fireworks’ executive in charge of production David Freeman said an example of a day’s shooting would see Anderson working with a world-class chef cooking some exciting vegan meals in a kitchen at the Maple Bay Road property, which is a historic French country farm estate.

Freeman said that after the meal is prepared, Anderson and the chef will decorate a beautiful dinner table and have a few guests over for a dinner party.

He said Ladysmith has been “wonderfully embracing” while Fireworks has been filming Anderson’s Garden of Eden, and the experience of shooting there has been very positive for both the company and the local community.

“The show is a very uplifting, popular series on both HGTV and Netflix, and showcases Vancouver Island in a positive light to the entire world,” Freeman said.

“Between both Pamela’s Garden of Eden and Big Timber, we have infused approximately $2.3 million into local Vancouver Island communities. As with both of our series being shot on Vancouver Island, this series will showcase the beauty of the Cowichan Valley and its down-to-earth entrepreneurial residents.”

Freeman said Fireworks’ productions are not large in scale, its sets are never noisy, and the company is never perceived to be intrusive to surrounding neighbours.

“The great thing about creating a documentary series is that they have a very small footprint,” he said.

“We have a small number of crew, between 40 and 45 people at most, and we always produce our shows with a focus on ensuring that our environmental impact is as minimal as possible. As well, on this series, we are aiming to hire as many local crew as possible.”



