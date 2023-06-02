The pilot of a power parachute made an unexpected landing in Vernon, getting tangled in telephone wires above Highway 97 near London Drugs Friday, June 2, 2023. The highway is closed southbound while crews attend to the incident. (Submitted photo)

The pilot of a power parachute made an unexpected landing in Vernon, getting tangled in telephone wires above Highway 97 near London Drugs Friday, June 2, 2023. The highway is closed southbound while crews attend to the incident. (Submitted photo)

Paraglider OK after getting tangled in wires along B.C. highway

The paraglider allegedly ran out of gas and made an unexpected landing

A paraglider is no worse for wear after getting caught in some telephone wires and left dangling above Highway 97 in Vernon on Friday evening, June 2.

Vernon firefighters were called to the north end of the city on June 2 after the motorized paraglider had to make an emergency landing. Firefighters were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to the 4400 block of 32nd Street (Highway 97).

Several drivers had reported that a person on a fan-powered paraglider was stuck approximately 20 feet off the ground.

Firefighters parked a fire engine beneath the pilot to keep him from falling and then used the bucket of a ladder truck to remove him, the machine and the parachute from the wires and return them to the ground.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP closed both lanes of the highway while the rescue took place and traffic was stopped or rerouted for about 20 minutes.

“It appears the paraglider ran out of fuel and the operator had to make an emergency landing,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “The patient was assessed by paramedics on site and no injuries were reported. We’re proud of the quick and creative work of the crew to complete this rescue and we’re thankful that everyone was kept safe.”

BC Hydro was also on scene for safety purposes, however, no power lines were involved in the incident.

READ MORE: Highway 97 in Summerland reopened following major slide

READ MORE: 82-year-old man dies in skiing accident on intermediate Whistler trail

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Drivingpower outagesVernon

Previous story
B.C. giving $4.5 million to upgrade children’s hospice facility
Next story
Inuit, environmental groups praise cruises for agreeing to avoid Eclipse Sound

Just Posted

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.

Are there brakes on this thing? An eager speeder in the soapbox derby hoons down Third Ave. on June 11, revving it up at the 44th Seafest held in Prince Rupert.
Prince Rupert 45th Seafest reconnects community to the water

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew member at scene of a fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service raises fire danger rating in Terrace amid heightened wildfire risk