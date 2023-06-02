Paraglider OK after getting tangled in wires along B.C. highway

The paraglider allegedly ran out of gas and made an unexpected landing

The pilot of a power parachute made an unexpected landing in Vernon, getting tangled in telephone wires above Highway 97 near London Drugs Friday, June 2, 2023. The highway is closed southbound while crews attend to the incident. (Submitted photo)

A paraglider is no worse for wear after getting caught in some telephone wires and left dangling above Highway 97 in Vernon on Friday evening, June 2.

Vernon firefighters were called to the north end of the city on June 2 after the motorized paraglider had to make an emergency landing. Firefighters were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to the 4400 block of 32nd Street (Highway 97).

Several drivers had reported that a person on a fan-powered paraglider was stuck approximately 20 feet off the ground.

Firefighters parked a fire engine beneath the pilot to keep him from falling and then used the bucket of a ladder truck to remove him, the machine and the parachute from the wires and return them to the ground.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP closed both lanes of the highway while the rescue took place and traffic was stopped or rerouted for about 20 minutes.

“It appears the paraglider ran out of fuel and the operator had to make an emergency landing,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “The patient was assessed by paramedics on site and no injuries were reported. We’re proud of the quick and creative work of the crew to complete this rescue and we’re thankful that everyone was kept safe.”

BC Hydro was also on scene for safety purposes, however, no power lines were involved in the incident.

