Parcel truck catches fire in southeastern B.C.

A semi trailer caught fire on the Trans Canada highway last night. The highway is open to alternating traffic this morning. (Submitted)

A transport truck carrying parcels caught on fire near Albert Canyon along Highway 1 Tuesday night, just outside Revelstoke.

By the time the Revelstoke RCMP arrived on the scene the semi and trailer was fully engulfed in flames and obstructing both lanes of the highway.

According to the news release from the RCMP the driver, from Alberta, had only minor injuries. Though the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the driver reported seeing sparks coming from under the dash, jumping out of the semi and watching it come to a stop in the westbound ditch.

The vehicle, trailer and parcels were completely destroyed by the fire.

