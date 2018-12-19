A semi trailer caught fire on the Trans Canada highway last night. The highway is open to alternating traffic this morning. (Submitted)

Parcel truck catches fire in southeastern B.C.

An Alberta man, who was driving the transport truck, received minor injuries

  • Dec. 19, 2018 11:11 a.m.
  • News

A transport truck carrying parcels caught on fire near Albert Canyon along Highway 1 Tuesday night, just outside Revelstoke.

By the time the Revelstoke RCMP arrived on the scene the semi and trailer was fully engulfed in flames and obstructing both lanes of the highway.

According to the news release from the RCMP the driver, from Alberta, had only minor injuries. Though the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the driver reported seeing sparks coming from under the dash, jumping out of the semi and watching it come to a stop in the westbound ditch.

The vehicle, trailer and parcels were completely destroyed by the fire.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A semi trailer caught fire on the Trans Canada highway last night. The highway is open to alternating traffic this morning. (Submitted)

Previous story
B.C. single mom’s phone stolen while she was helping car crash victims
Next story
Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

Just Posted

Less bite, more polite: Group outlines role for Haida Gwaii animal officer

If all Haida Gwaii communities adopt a common bylaw to protect animals… Continue reading

Lack of urgency from the Liberals on tanker ban: Cullen

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen Q & A on Bill C-48 and the Eagle Spirit pipeline project

After several storms, Haida Gwaii looks set for Christmas calm

The coast is finally clear and the ferries underway. After a major… Continue reading

Gitdumden checkpoint blocks access to Unist’ot’en camp

Wet’suwet’en clan members say Morice Lake Forest Service Rd checkpoint in effect until further notice.

Tlellagraph: No power, no problem

By Janet Rigg I’ve been out with a concussion for the past… Continue reading

Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the World Economic Forum’s list

New charges laid in police probe into incidents at St. Michael’s College School

Six students previously charged with assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon

Parcel truck catches fire in southeastern B.C.

An Alberta man, who was driving the transport truck, received minor injuries

B.C. single mom’s phone stolen while she was helping car crash victims

Anne Marie Behan in Nanaimo hopes for phone’s return

Ridge Meadows RCMP make Grinchy video

Christmas and anti-crime messages in an eight-minute film project

Oil and gas workers missing from pipeline debate: Canadian study

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says no opinions from workers and labour groups leaves a gap

B.C. school suspended 20 students for ‘fight club’

But Abbotsford School District denies existence of a fight club at Robert Bateman Secondary

Liberals say they are looking at ways to provide minimum income to all Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s one of the tools the government is looking at to help Canadians

Hockey Canada partners with Fanatics for e-commerce fan gear

Fanatics operates more than 300 online and offline stores

Most Read