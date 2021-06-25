Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)

Parole hearing for convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders pushed to September

An application was submitted by David Ennis’ lawyers to extend the hearing deadline for day parole

The fate of a Kelowna murderer has now been pushed back to September.

David William Ennis, convicted of the Wells Gray murders which took place 39 years ago, has been granted a new date for his parole hearing.

Originally set for July, but Ennis — previously known as David Shearing — and his counsel applied for an extension for the hearing as they were not ready to present their documents and application for day parole, an inside source told Black Press Media.

Documents had to be delivered to the Parole Board by May 1 but the application for day parole by Ennis has changed the timeline for his full review, meaning the deadline to submit impact statements and other documents have also been pushed back to July 15.

Ennis was convicted of murdering George and Edith Bentley of Port Coquitlam along with their daughter Jackie Johnson, her husband Bob and their two daughters Janet, 13, and Karen, 11, of West Kelowna at a Wells Gray Park campsite.

After shooting the four adults as they sat around a campfire, Ennis held the two girls captive for a week, sexually assaulting and torturing them before killing them. He then put all six bodies in the family car and set it on fire.

A petition was launched in February to deny Ennis parole. As of June 25, the online petition had over 95,000 signatures.

Ennis is eligible for parole every five years but hasn’t had a hearing since 2012.

Those interested in supporting can sign the petition.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian citizens ‘may be affected’ by Florida condo collapse, says Global Affairs

Just Posted

Northwest cancer patients in medical trials may soon have access to follow-ups closer to home. Dr. Rob Olson stands in front of a linear accelerator at the BC Cancer - Prince George centre. The machine is used to deliver SABR treatment to clinical trial patients. (Photo: supplied)
Pilot project brings access to care closer to home for north coast cancer patients

CVSE officer checking out all the trucks before the convoy, which started at Riverlodge Recreational Centre in Kitimat BC and finished at the George Little Park in Terrace BC. (Jacob Lubberts photo)
VIDEO: Kitimat truck drivers rally together in honour of 215 bodies discovered at Kamloops Residential School

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Department of Oceans and Fisheries has announced as of July 19 chinook salmon is not to be fished in certain areas in BC tidal waters until July. Spring chinook salmon are seen swimming. (Photo courtesy Michael Humling, US Fish & Wildlife Service)
Chinook Salmon limits set to zero in some BC tidal waters