Partnership between CityWest and the Haida Nation creates new company

CityWest and the Haida Nation have entered into a partnership creating a new company, CityWest Haida Communications Corp., which will support fibre-optic communications on the archipelago. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

CityWest and the Haida Nation have amalgamated in partnership creating a new company, CityWest Haida Communications Corp. a joint announcement stated, on Oct. 15.

Under the partnership agreement, communities on the archipelago will see the connection to a fibre-to-the-home communication network owned by the Haida Nation and powered by CityWest fibre-optic services.

The first-of-its-kind agreement in the industry will send a share of the new company’s profits to the Haida resulting in a direct financial benefit to members.

“Developing last-mile connectivity solutions will be transformative for our communities because of the many benefits that modern fibre network solutions will bring with the capacity to meet our growing needs and provide more reliable service,” Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, president of the Haida Nation, said.

This partnership expands the Haida Nation’s governance over internet services on Haida Gwaii and delivers on CityWest’s continuing mission to improve connectivity in underserved rural and remote communities, the organizations stated.

“We are very excited about this agreement because it’s more than a partnership – it’s an opportunity for the communities to own their connectivity destiny for many years into the future,” Stefan Woloszyn, CEO of CityWest, said. “As a company that was built in northern

B.C., we’re proud to have this opportunity to serve new communities in our region.”

CityWest Haida Communications Corp. will be able to serve customers by connecting communities to the Connected Coast network, an undersea cable project that will create backbone bandwidth to 139 rural and remote coastal communities along the B.C. coast. The Connected Coast project is co-managed by CityWest and the Strathcona Regional District.

“The partnership will yield results very soon. The first phase of construction for Internet services – building a “drop” from the road to the home – will be starting in the next few months. Further construction updates will be released as the project commences,” a media statement read.

K-J Millar | Journalist

