Passengers subdue knife-wielding traveller on bus near Princeton

Suspect ‘pinned down on the ground’ when police arrive

The incident occurred July 10, around 7 p.m. Photo Facebook/Rider Express The incident occurred July 10, around 7 p.m. Photo Facebook/Rider Express

Passengers aboard a commercial bus operated by Rider Express subdued a knife wielding traveller Monday, July 10.

The incident occurred on Highway 5A close to Missezula Lake Road near Princeton.

Princeton RCMP received a call at approximately 7 p.m. that the bus had been pulled over to the side of the highway due to the emergency, said Cpl. Kyle Richmond, acting detachment commander.

When officers arrived “some of the occupants of the bus had the male pinned down on the ground.”

The man appeared to be intoxicated and had screamed at other passengers, said Richmond.

As he was being taken into custody the suspect spat at an RCMP constable, added Richmond.

The 43-year-old man, of no fixed addressed, was arrested and later released with conditions.

He is charged with mischief, assault of a peace officer and causing a disturbance.

Richmond said so far there is no indication the man with the knife threatened other passengers.

“Obviously we are in the early stages of the investigation.”

Rider Express is a charter bus company offering services between Calgary and Vancouver.

Related: 1 airlifted to hospital after semi collides with 3 vehicles on Coquihalla

Related: Both blazes near Highway 5A now held

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com