Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Victoria police arrested a man after an incident in a downtown eatery where a staffer was punched and a patron was bitten.

On Feb. 9 just after 7 p.m., the Victoria Police Department was called to a restaurant in the 700-block of Yates Street for an assault report.

Restaurant staff and patrons told police a man, believed to be impaired by drugs, walked into the restaurant without a face mask, which is required under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

When staff asked the man to put on a mask, witnesses say the man punched the staff member. Several restaurant staff and customers restrained the suspect until police arrived. During that time, police say, the suspect bit a restaurant patron.

Police arrested a man for assault causing bodily harm. The bit patron reported minor injuries.

The man was held at VicPD cells until he was no longer intoxicated and was released on conditions.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

