FILE – Eleven RCMP divers and one instructor from across the province are in the Comox Valley to practice swift water rescue and recovery techniques. (Erin Haluschak/Black Press Media)

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

A kayaker was saved from drowning after the quick actions of a Peachland man Friday afternoon.

The hero helped a West Kelowna man in his fifties to shore after his kayak had overturned, and was not wearing a life jacket.

“A Peachland resident was in the area at the time, unaware of the incident on the water when he heard a faint call for help,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

”The man who is being considered a hero, spotted the kayaker struggling to stay above the water’s surface and plunged into the frigid waters of the lake to help.”

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Winds and clouds

READ MORE: Puppy fraud leads to West Kelowna RCMP warning

RCMP were called to Beach Avenue in Peachland to assist BC Emergency Health Services, and learned that the reports of a possible drowning victim had been saved and pulled out of the water.

The kayaker was taken to hospital for exposure to cold water.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal
Next story
Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger died of head injuries, death certificate says

Just Posted

Life experience key to NDP nomination hopeful

Amanda Ramsay is one of four in the running

B.C. begins reconciliation talks with Wet’suwet’en

Hereditary Chief Na’moks addresses the United Nations in New York City

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered

DFO confident new site related to April 2 dump of 250 more crab

Haida youth travels to New York for UN forum on Indigenous issues

Haana Edensaw presented her speech in Xaad Kil, Masset dialect of the Haida language

Nisga’a leader named UNBC chancellor

Dr. Joseph Arthur Gosnell is the first Indigenous leader to assume the role

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

Search resumes for evidence in hit and run death of Cameron Kerr

Terrace and Prince Rupert SARs scour Hwy 16 ditches

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Most Read