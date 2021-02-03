Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)

Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

The seriously injured victim of a Burnaby hit-and-run only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911 himself.

According to Cpl. Michael Kalanj of Burnaby RCMP, officers responded to the injured man at Marine Drive and Patterson Avenue Monday morning (Feb. 1).

Mounties said the pedestrian, 30, had exited a transit bus and attempted to cross Marine Drive when he was struck, sometime between six and 7 a.m.

“After approximately a half hour he regained consciousness in a ditch on the side of the road,” Kalanj explained. The motorist had fled the scene.

“He managed to call for help and is now recovering in the hospital.”

Police ask witnesses of the collision or those with dash cam footage of the area at the time to contact RCMP at 604-646-9999 or report anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
