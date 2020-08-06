Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Phil McLachlan, Penticton Western News
Phil McLachlan, Penticton Western News

A tactical evacuation has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to immediate danger to life safety stemming from a wildfire burning near Penticton.

The evacuation is in effect for homes on Ladera Place, Pine Hills Drive, Sage Mesa Drive, Solana Crescent and Verano Place.

All evacuees are asked to register at the Emergency Support Services reception centre, 199 Ellis St., Penticton.

Highway 97 is open to single alternating lanes. Drivers are cautioned to expect delays.

Homes were evacuated about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Penticton Western News editor Phil McLachlan, the blaze came close to some homes, but fire crews appear to have a handle on the situation.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C
Next story
British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Just Posted

Regional district proposes closure of unmonitored recycling bins, new depot for Masset

Proposed updates to Solid Waste Management Plan aim to reduce waste on Haida Gwaii, save money

Rainmakers of Haida Gwaii set to perform for Special Woodstock

20th festival will feature musicians with special needs and other bands from around the world

Haida Gwaii COVID cases climb to 24 over B.C. Day long weekend

10 cases active, 14 cases now recovered; 23 people also isolating as a result of contact tracing

Boon Docs comics illustrate Haida Gwaii health staff ‘Behind the Mask’

Family doctor and cartoonist Caroline Shooner shares inspiration for new comic series

COVID-19: Haida Gwaii grocery stores tighten restrictions

Some in-store grocery shopping shuts down following confirmation of community outbreak

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Face masks will be mandatory for customers at all Walmart locations

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Single mom struggles as supplement was her saving grace

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

Most Read