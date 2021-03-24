Mayor John Vassilaki (File)

Mayor John Vassilaki (File)

Penticton mayor backpedals comments about making people with mental illness ‘normal’

“I didn’t mean it to come out the way people take it” says John Vassilaki

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said he didn’t mean to degrade anyone with his comments about making people ‘somewhat normal’ again.

The mayor’s comment came out during March 16’s heated meeting when council once again rejected BC Housing’s request to extend the Victory Church shelter’s temporary permit past March 31.

The mayor’s comment instantly caused a firestorm of criticism through social media, some calling on the mayor to resign.

The mayor has not tried to clarify his comments until this Tuesday when a Penticton reporter asked him if he’d like to speak on those comments.

During the discussion of the extension, Vassilaki said it was going to cost BC Housing $1.7 million to run the Victory Church shelter for 12 months.

That would be around $40,000 per person living in that shelter which has 42 beds.

“If they’re going to take this $40,000 per resident and put it into a Riverview, just think how much good they could do with those folks. Maybe they could get rid of their addictions and mental health issues and make them somewhat normal,” Vassilaki said during that metting.

On Tuesday, the Mayor offered his regrets for the words that he used.

“I didn’t mean it to come out the way people take it. Sometimes when you are in a meeting, and you are speaking you don’t have time to think of what word to use. Sometimes a not politically correct word comes out and that’s what happened in this case,” he said in Tuesday’s special meeting on the shelter.

“I didn’t mean harm to anyone or to degrade or belittle anyone whatsoever,” said Vassilaki.

“I’m not like that and I never will be.”

READ MORE: Penticton council holds closed meeting

READ MORE: Penticton council unanimously rejects Victory Church shelter extension a second time

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous communities need more mental health support in wake of COVID-19: report
Next story
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal

Just Posted

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on March 11 calls from lots of rain developing into snow along the North Coast from Sandsdpit to Prince Rupert. (Photo: Jim Bailey)
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and North Coast

North Coast residents may need to get their snow shovels ready

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record

The pandemic has led to increased isolation and a more toxic drug supply

Mowi has applied to the court to be allowed to transfer fish into two of their Discovery Islands pens to let the salmon grow to marketable size. (Photo supplied)
Fish farmers in court today arguing for Discovery Islands injunction

DFO, conservationists will argue tomorrow against putting more fish in the pens slated for closure

Most Read