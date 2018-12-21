Person killed in B.C. storm identified as woman in her 20s

The investigation into the death of a Cowichan Tribes member as a result of Thursday’s windstorm continues. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

A woman in her late 20s has been identified as the person killed on Vancouver Island during the major storm on B.C.’s South Coast.

“The BC Coroners Service is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation involving a female in her late 20s from Duncan who was involved in a fatal accident involving a tree that fell over,” said BC Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson. He did not provide further details.

The incident occurred on Thursday southeast of the Silver Bridge just south of Duncan around 11:25 a.m.

“The tent was occupied at the time by five people. One female was found to be deceased and two males sustained injuries,” said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas in a statement. “One of the males was airlifted and the other was transported to hospital for treatment.”

Thursday saw high winds cause widespread damage throughout the Cowichan Valley, knocking down trees and power lines. BC Hydro called it one of the worst storms they’ve seen in years, with tens of thousands without power.

Friday morning, Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour (Squtxulenuhw) said he didn’t have much information either, but that his community has been talking, but a lot of information, much of it false, has been circulating.

“I do know through people texting me that we did lose somebody, but there was too many names coming my way, so I don’t know who,” he said. Regardless, he said, it’s a tragedy.