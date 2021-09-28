Northern Health phone-in townhall on vaccines scheduled for tonight (Sept. 28)

Northern residents will get a chance to ask questions of health minister and public health officer

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on as Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Tonight (Sept. 28) the two will be available to answer questions from Northern Health Region residents. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Residents of the Northern Health Region will get a chance this evening (Sept. 28) to hear directly from B.C.’s health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

With COVID-19 cases surging in the north and relatively low vaccination rates in some local health areas such as Smithers, the phone-in townhall is an opportunity for people to learn more and ask questions about vaccines, an NHR media release stated.

“All COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are safe and highly effective,” the B.C. government website states. “Vaccines do more than protect the people getting vaccinated, they also protect everyone around them. The more people in a community who are immunized and protected from COVID-19, the harder it is for COVID-19 to spread.”

Also on hand to speak and answer questions from 6-7:30 p.m. will be Dr. Jong Kim, Northern Health chief medical health officer and Tanis Hampe, Northern Health VP of pandemic response.

The dial-in number for the public is: 1-877-229-8493. Participants would then enter the ID code: 117216.

More information: www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/townhall.



