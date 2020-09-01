PHOTOS: Anti-gay ‘street preacher’ drowned out by protesters in Vancouver

David Lynn met by LGBTQ2+ members and allies protesting at B.C. stops in his cross-country tour

A Toronto-based anti-LGBTQ2+ “street preacher” was met with counter protesters during a stop in Vancouver Monday (Sept. 1), as part of his cross-country tour.

David Lynn could be seen standing behind a wall of police officers as members of the gay community and allies turned up in downtown Vancouver to protest Lynn’s stop in the city.

Lynn, who was in Victoria over the weekend for a similar event, walked through the downtown core as he headed to the waters of False Creek where he performed baptisms with his small group of supporters.

Dozens of counter protesters could be seen surrounding Lynn and police officers.

Lynn is the founder of Christian Forgiveness Ministries, a non-denominational Christian ministry.

In August, a Vancouver man since identified as Sportsnet 650 host Justin Morissette ended up with a broken leg after he confronted other anti-gay street preachers on Davie Street.

Two men are now facing charges in that incident.

Street preacher David Lynn, centre, is surrounded by numerous police officers as he walks to the waters of False Creek to perform baptisms during a stop on a cross-country tour, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Members of the LBGTQ community and their supporters turned out to protest Lynn’s stops in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person sets off a smoke bomb as a wall of police officers separate street preacher David Lynn from a crowd of protesters during a stop on a cross-country tour, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Members of the LBGTQ community and their supporters turned out to protest Lynn’s stops in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Street preacher David Lynn, left, stands behind a wall of police officers during a stop on a cross-country tour, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Members of the LBGTQ community and their supporters turned out to protest Lynn’s stops in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck