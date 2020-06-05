PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Anti-racism protesters gathered in communities around B.C. Friday (June 5) as many Canadians grapple with systemic racism and inequality on their home soil amid continued protests across the border.

Gatherings happened in Vancouver, Nanaimo and the Fraser Valley, as well as in Kelowna and Victoria.

More are expected through the weekend.

Protests and marches demanding justice in the police killing of George Floyd, as well as police brutality and anti-black racism in general, have taken place in every U.S. state at least once in the last week. In many cases, the protests have been met with concerning force by police and the National Guard.

Meanwhile, in B.C., protests thus far have remained peaceful.

Gathering at #Chilliwack Secondary right now for today’s #BlackLivesMatter march to Central Community Park pic.twitter.com/kwOLzlBbJN — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) June 5, 2020

Crowd at Abbotsford protest is currently a couple hundred strong. By far largest demonstration in my 6ish years covering city. Crowd mostly, not exclusively, young. Lots of honking. pic.twitter.com/Yrubi2X7lH — Tyler Olsen (@ty_olsen) June 5, 2020

Pretty powerful scene at Rotary Park in Cranbrook, as a crowd gathers and grows to stand in solidarity against racism. pic.twitter.com/zHMOYJOQMT — Trevor Crawley (@tcrawls) June 5, 2020

Here’s a look at the crowd of protesters gathering for a Black Lives solidarity demonstration at Maffeo Sutton Park… pic.twitter.com/yzpNj6rOI2 — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) June 5, 2020

Many came out to supoort the Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/GfBZgOeqCt — twila m amato (@twilamam) June 5, 2020

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

protest