PHOTOS: Before and after the blaze that destroyed the Village of Lytton

Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of a business on Highway 1 about a kilometre and a half north of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of a business on Highway 1 about a kilometre and a half north of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Before and after images compare of the Village of Lytton, B.C. three years ago to what it looks like now.

The “before” photos were taken in 2018 via Google Street View, and the “after” images were taken on Friday, July 9, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village killing two people and destroying 90 per cent of the town.

The photos from July 9 were taken during a media bus tour of the village after Lytton residents got a first look at their town following the fire.

READ MORE: Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

READ MORE: RCMP probing ‘possible criminality’ in fatal Lytton wildfire

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Photo Galleries

Previous story
Trudeau defends Canada’s early response to COVID-19 but admits room for improvement

Just Posted

A newly created Sm’algyax Braille system will increase accessibility to the language for the visually impaired, Gitga’at Nation member and Sm’algyax Word ap developer Brendan Eshom announced, on July 9. (Photo: supplied)
Sm’algyax word app grows to include Braille alphabet

Copper staining at the Mitchell deposit. Seabridge Gold announced on July 5 that it had entered into a cost sharing agreement with Eskay Mining Corp. for the construction of the first nine kilometres of an access road to the KSM project. (Seabridge Gold photo)
Seabridge Gold, Eskay Mining reach access road agreement

Demanding the Chief step down and elections are held. Hawilget First Nation members protest. (submitted photo)
Hagwilget members blockade administration building; demand chief councillor’s resignation

Commercial salmon harvesters are devastated by the DFO announcement on June 29 of 79 salmon fishery closures, a media statement on July 8 from a coalition of 13 fish harvester organizations stated. (File photo)
Commercial salmon harvesters are ‘devastated’ at the recent 79 fishery closures