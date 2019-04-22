PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral was packed with guests Monday morning as federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May and John Kidder exchanged vows.

In true Green style, the couple said their “I dos” on Earth Day, with many guests wearing green and wedding party members adorned with flowers.

May herself had a flowered crown and a dress adorned with hand-stitched flowers at the hem, made by Salt Spring Island dressmaker Sue Earle, who was in attendance at the wedding.

Church bells chimed as May and Kidder exited the cathedral as a married couple for the first time to find a fleet of electric vehicles waiting for them, as well as an entourage of inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society.

“We’re not here in protest,” said society member Gregg McElroy. “We were asked to be here to help celebrate.”

Flanked on either side by whales and locals, May and Kidder where swarmed with congratulations from guests and passersby.

“It was beautiful, with lots of different themes and traditions woven in,” said May in between hugs and thank yous. “I’m very, very grateful for all of my friends for helping so much.”

As the couple made their way to the back of the church, May joked that it would be a very good wedding present if the Prince Edward Island general election saw a Green Party win on Tuesday.

May stopped to wish everyone a happy Earth Day before she and Kidder hopped in the back of a Tesla vehicle and drove off to their wedding reception.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May shares a kiss with her new husband, John Kidder, at the top of the stairs of the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May poses with her new husband, John Kidder, at the top of the stairs of the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder hug Sue Earle, who designed May’s wedding dress,at the top of the stairs of the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder leave Christ Church Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, tailed by large inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder leave Christ Church Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, tailed by large inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her new husband John Kidder leave Christ Church Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, tailed by large inflatable orcas from the Canadian Orca Rescue Society in Victoria, B.C. on April 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
