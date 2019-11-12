(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

PHOTOS: Masset Remembers

Veterans, the Legion, the RCMP and the town came out to honour all those who have bravely served

by Archie Stocker Sr.

Masset village held their 2019 Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Howard Philips community hall on a rainy Monday afternoon.

The RCMP, the Legion and veterans marched in the rain as they remember those who were not fortunate enough to return to their warm homes and their families. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Commander Raymond Ross of the CFS Masset Detachment saluting in honour of all those who served. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Left to right: Shannon Rivest, Kevin Smith, Matt Hope and Brendan Nickle. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Left to right: Elicia Howe, Carissa Fowler, Shannon Rivest. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Ian Hetman (left) and Evan Maclean (right) both local Masset veterans were in attendance for the ceremony. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

PHOTOS: Masset Remembers

Veterans, the Legion, the RCMP and the town came out to honour all those who have bravely served

