PHOTOS: Masset Remembers

Veterans, the Legion, the RCMP and the town came out to honour all those who have bravely served

by Archie Stocker Sr.

Masset village held their 2019 Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Howard Philips community hall on a rainy Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day observed in Sandspit

The RCMP, the Legion and veterans marched in the rain as they remember those who were not fortunate enough to return to their warm homes and their families. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Commander Raymond Ross of the CFS Masset Detachment saluting in honour of all those who served. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Left to right: Shannon Rivest, Kevin Smith, Matt Hope and Brendan Nickle. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Left to right: Elicia Howe, Carissa Fowler, Shannon Rivest. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)