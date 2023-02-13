PHOTOS: Nuxalk chief ‘teary-eyed’ as totem pole removed from Royal B.C. Museum

A totem pole is removed and lowered from the Royal B.C. Museum on Feb. 13 as Nuxalk Nation members and others watch on. The totem pole is being repatriated to the Bella Coola territory, its original home before it was taken. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Nuxalk Nation members embrace outside the Royal B.C. Museum on Feb. 13 as their totem pole is removed and lowered from the museum. The pole is being repatriated to the Bella Coola territory, its original home before it was taken. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) A totem pole outside the Royal B.C. Museum on Feb. 13 as Nuxalk Nation members and others watch on. The totem pole is being repatriated to the Bella Coola territory, its original home before it was taken. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Murray Rankin, B.C.’s minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation, (left) Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sports, speak with Nuxalk hereditary chief Snuxyaltwa (also known as Deric Snow) on Feb. 13 as the repatriation of the territory’s totem pole begins. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Nuxalk Nation members on Feb. 13 observing the totem pole that was taken from their territory and held in the Royal B.C. Museum for decades. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A number of ceremonies in Victoria on Monday are marking the return of a totem pole to Bella Coola’s Nuxalk territory from the Royal B.C. Museum.

After a crowd watched a crane lower the totem pole from the upper levels of the museum, one of the Nuxalk hereditary chiefs who helped spur the repatriation said it will give them the opportunity to bring back their stories.

“We have to remind ourselves of who we are, where we come from, why we’re here on Mother Earth,” said Snuxyaltwa (also known as Deric Snow).

“Thank you guys for coming here today. My family is happy, our ancestors are rejoicing.”

Nuxalk members sang a Thunder Song as the pole was being lowered and many embraced as it touched down onto the stone outside the museum entrance.

“Everything that is on that totem pole has a meaning,” Snuxyaltwa said. “Right from the day it was born, it had a purpose, a purpose of life.”

“I’m sorry I got so teary-eyed, but I feel the spirits, it’s hard not to.”

The pole, which had been taken from Talleomy, the original village site of the Nuxalk Nation, before the community moved to Bella Coola, has been in the First Peoples’ gallery of the RBCM for decades.

The museum verbally agreed to return the pole in 2019 after a visit from four Nuxalk hereditary chiefs and a civil claim against RBCM was filed in January 2022. The museum said the delay was a combination of logistical challenges – they didn’t know how to get the towering totem pole out of the building – and COVID-related delays.

Snuxyaltwa said the pole was originally carved by his great-grandfather and initially installed as an entrance pole for the Snuxualtwa family longhouse in Talleomy.

The Nuxalk community was devastated by the smallpox epidemic and the remaining community members were relocated to Bella Coola. On or around the same time, the totem pole was taken or purchased and then ended up in the museum.

