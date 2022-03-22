(John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

(John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Premier John Horgan arrives in Abbotsford

Premier meeting with local leader to discuss issues important to the region

British Columbia Premier John Horgan is visiting Abbotsford today (March 22) to meet with local leaders and learn more about issues impacting the region.

Horgan arrived in Abbotsford in the morning and met with local farmers impacted by the flood.

He then moved on to Gateway Community Church where he was greeted by Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis. The group was scheduled to have discussions related to local issues.

The Abbotsford News is scheduled to have an interview with Horgan later this afternoon, check back to abbynews.com later today for that story.

RELATED: Premier Horgan speaks on rising violence in B.C. after UBCO security guard murdered

abbotsfordBC politics

 

Horgan meets with members of Gateway Church. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Horgan meets with members of Gateway Church. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Horgan is greeted by Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Horgan is greeted by Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Premier John Horgan is meeting with Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis to discuss local issues. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Premier John Horgan is meeting with Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis to discuss local issues. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Workers back on the job at noon after CP Rail and union agree to final arbitration
Next story
Liberals, NDP reach deal to keep minority government in power till 2025

Just Posted

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Opening night of the Haida Gwaii All Islands Art Show at the Haida Gwaii Museum in 2020. (Jamie McDonald photo)
Arts council returns to in-person events

The provincial ambulance service is sponsoring a northwest training program in hopes of filling vacancies. (Black Press file photo)
Paramedic vacancies spur northwestern B.C. training course

Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1