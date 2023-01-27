Pickup truck strikes pedestrian near downtown Terrace crosswalk

Impairment ruled out as cause of collision

A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Lakelse Avenue and Sparks Street. (File photo)

A pedestrian was struck by a black Dodge pickup truck near the crosswalk of Lakelse Avenue and Sparks Street in Terrace just before 7 p.m. Jan. 24, according to police and ambulance crews who were on the scene.

One ambulance responded and paramedics cared for the pedestrian, who was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and observation.

Police say the driver came forward to officers immediately and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators have ruled out impairment as a cause of the collision as police continue to speak with witnesses and take statements from all parties involved.

