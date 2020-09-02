Pink seine fishery closed in Masset Inlet

Low assessments on pink salmon have triggered a seine closure in the Masset Inlet.

The Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) notice for Subarea 1-6 stated harvestable surpluses of pink was complete and in-stream assessments will continue, but no further harvest opportunities are expected. The closure went into effect Sept. 1.

On Aug. 26 DFO had extended a one-day opening indefinitely, but a majority of the fish had already migrated to their spawning grounds and most of the seine boats had left the area.

Chum salmon assessments are expected to begin Sept. 12.

READ MORE: B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries



quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

