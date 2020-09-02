Pink seine fishery closed in Masset Inlet

Low assessments on pink salmon have triggered a seine closure in the Masset Inlet.
The Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) notice for Subarea 1-6 stated harvestable surpluses of pink was complete and in-stream assessments will continue, but no further harvest opportunities are expected. The closure went into effect Sept. 1.
On Aug. 26 DFO had extended a one-day opening indefinitely, but a majority of the fish had already migrated to their spawning grounds and most of the seine boats had left the area.
Chum salmon assessments are expected to begin Sept. 12.