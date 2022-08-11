Plastic straws are pictured in Vancouver on Monday, June 4, 2018. More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa’s plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Plastic straws are pictured in Vancouver on Monday, June 4, 2018. More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa’s plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Plastics producers ask court to quash planned federal ban on single-use straws, cups

Feds using Environmental Protection Act to ban the sale, import and production of six plastic items

More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa’s plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers.

It is the second lawsuit filed in the court by a coalition of plastics makers calling themselves the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition.

The first suit filed in 2021 seeks to overturn the government’s decision to designate plastics as “toxic” under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault used that designation to publish regulations that will ban the sale, import and production of six plastic items.

The second lawsuit filed in mid-July asks the Federal Court to quash the ban, prohibit the government from using the act to regulate single-use plastics and prevent the ban from being implemented in the meantime.

Guilbeault says he is confident the government’s regulations will be upheld and would rather work with the industry to improve recycling than battle the sector in court.

RELATED: Plastic predicament: Federal group urges action on packaging legislation in Canada

Plastic waste

Previous story
Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area
Next story
Most Canadians view Pope’s apology as step toward reconciliation: poll

Just Posted

Nickolas William Ferguson is wanted for outstanding charges and warrants in Prince Rupert and Terrace, the RCMP stated on August 10.
Prince Rupert RCMP’s Wanted Wednesday is Nickolas William Ferguson

The Queen Charlotte Heritage Housing Society requested a change to a village bylaw in order to build a new independent living housing complex, similar to Heritage House and Cedar Place. (Photo: submitted)
Daajing Giids Council approves bylaw change to support proposed housing complex

Prince Rupert RCMP issued an urgent callout on August 10, for help in locating 16-year-old Lexus Hill. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP urgently requests assistance in locating 16-year-old girl

Cindy Martin. The former teacher and advocate for Indigenous women went missing on the night of Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Sheridan Martin)
Remains of Hazelton woman missing since 2018 found