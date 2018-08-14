Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a town hall in Nanaimo earlier this year. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

The prime minister is coming back to Vancouver Island, and this time he’s bringing his whole cabinet with him.

PM Justin Trudeau announced today, Aug. 14, that he will hold a cabinet retreat in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23.

According to a press release, the PM and ministers will be discussing economic growth and middle-class job creation.

“Discussions will focus on diversifying international trade, eliminating trade barriers between provinces and territories, and maintaining the integrity and security of Canada’s borders,” the press release reads.

No specific location was announced and the Prime Minister’s Office said that information isn’t yet finalized.

“I look forward to meeting with our new cabinet in beautiful Nanaimo, British Columbia,” Trudeau said in the press release. “Nanaimo is a gateway to Canada’s markets and a tourist destination known around the world. It is a perfect setting to discuss how we can promote Canadian exports, expand tourism, and diversify our trading partnerships, to continue making life better for people from Nanaimo to Corner Brook.”

RELATED: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

RELATED: Justin Trudeau welcomed at Cowichan’s forest discovery centre

RELATED: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops in at Alberni Valley airport

RELATED: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo

Previous story
UPDATED: Cars plunge in Italian highway bridge collapse; 25 killed
Next story
48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Just Posted

$67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Government of Canada awarded a contract to lease two vessels from New Brunswick

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Wildfires 5 km from northwest B.C. fibre-optic cable

CityWest said fire unlikely to affect northwest B.C. internet service

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Police find live explosives near site of Q.C. house fire and explosion

Public asked to phone Queen Charlotte RCMP if they see similar items

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Big bucks for painting of small B.C. town

A 1965 painting of Ashcroft by E. J. Hughes exceeded its pre-auction estimate at a recent sale.

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional for students

Community convenant of Langley’s Trinity Western University has been centre of rights debate

Most Read