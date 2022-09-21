Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: A chat with longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

TODAY IN B.C.: Second book ‘The Vicar’s Knickers’ released in the Tony Vicar trilogy

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google streaming.

Vince Ditrich spent 30 years as the drummer and later manager – of the hugely successful band Spirit of the West.

After a life of music on the road, Ditrich turned to writing, and in 2021 he released the first of three novels entitled the Liquor Vicar. The lead character Tony Vicar is from Tyee Lagoon, a fictional Vancouver Island town.

“He’s a failed musician, he always had dreams of great to grandeur, but he was not able to achieve anything. He just wasn’t sufficiently talented and he always held the dream,” said Ditrich. “So many of the guys I’ve known through the years, they still have the same hairstyle they had when they were in Grade 11. Same pants, hearts of gold and wonderful guys but they just can’t let go of that.”

The second book, The Vicar’s Knickers, is named after the pub that Tony Vicar has opened and is home to an interesting and colourful cast of characters.

The author recently signed an agreement with Sugar Skull Films and together the two are actively pursuing a broadcaster for a television series for Tony Vicar and his cast of characters.

Ditrich has not retired from the music biz completely. On this edition of Today in BC, he offers listeners of the podcast a track that he recently produced for Travis Matthews, son of Gordie Matthews, guitarist for k.d. Lang and Ian Tyson. It’s an original song, entitled ‘Diamonds’.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca and you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Jan Rabson, a voice with character and character voices

LISTEN: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Like us

Black PressBritish ColumbiaMusicPodcasts

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie involved in caught-on-camera 2020 arrest takes stand in assault trial
Next story
Bella Coola ambulance service had coverage for only half of July

Just Posted

An ambulance sits outside of the Port Clements Medical Centre. Rural communities across B.C. are facing difficulties recruiting paramedics. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Bella Coola ambulance service had coverage for only half of July

Construction at Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay Secondary School was delayed during the summer of 2022 due to unexpected issues. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Unexpected issues delay progress on Masset school amalgamation project

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province