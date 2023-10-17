PODCAST: Best Custom Interior Design – HAVAN Awards

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Karly Kristina Design and Marcraft Homes share the design and cliff-dropping building engineering challenges as their clients with waterfront property including ultra-modern home plans – look to build their classic Hamptons dream home, without going back to the architect.

‘With a 40-foot grade from the street level to the ocean, when the excavator is digging and water is coming out, it’s a very dangerous situation with challenging geotechnical conditions’, says Matt Jauck. ‘You dig down three, four feet, you hit rock. Now you’re blasting and blasting could be like $10,000 a day, if not more for machinery.’

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee talk to the HAVAN Awarding winning duo for Best Interior Design – Custom.

‘I can design the exact same home and issue the exact same spec binder and hand it off to two different builders and the outcome can be so different. It all comes down to communication, and how you work together as a team and also the trades and suppliers that maybe they end up using’, says Karly McLeod.

