Jordanna Nelson. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Bright Ideas Improve your living space with light and sound

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Do you know how many watts it takes to light up your room to help keep your family safe?

Jordanna Nelson of Robinson Lighting and Bath and Mike Freedman of AI technology & Design have some bright ideas and sound advice.

‘As you age, the lighting requirements are actually twice as much as when you’re in your twenties,’ says Nelson.

From better sleeps to feeling better about yourself, listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee discover how light and sound impact the people in our homes.

‘When you renovate or build new, you’re already tearing up the walls for framing. Create a reflected ceiling plan, which is essentially a light plan for a home, to accommodate for task lighting, ambient lighting, and additional lighting that might be required down the road and avoid the electrician and the speaker guys standing in the living room, having a fight over which junction’s going to go on that beam,’ says Freedman.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Next story
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for much of B.C.

Just Posted

Vanderhoof resident Malvina Pavon and two other team members will be representing Canada at the International Meeting of Young Beekeepers in Slovenia in July. (Submitted photo)
Northwest B.C. teen headed to international beekeeping competition

BC Wildfire Service has increased its fire danger rating to “extreme” in Terrace, among other areas in northwestern B.C. (Contributed photo)
BC Wildfire Service raises Terrace fire danger rating to ‘extreme’

BC Lions running back James Butler dives in for a touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Do you know how many teams are in the Canadian Football League?THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
QUIZ: How much do you know about summer sports and recreation?

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Okanagan, Nicola and Boundary regions Saturday morning, June 10, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan, Nicola, Boundary