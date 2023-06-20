PODCAST: Building above code can enhance the livability of your home

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Award-winning industry leaders Joe Geluch of Naikoon Contracting, and Khang Nguyen of Architrix Design Studio believe in designing with purpose and building above the basic code to improve the livability of our homes to improve the wellness of our families.

‘We’re certainly seeing consolidation. Families consolidating incomes and capital to buy a property, to build a triplex or a duplex with a suite for mom. And so, the size of things is trending down. The 4,500 square foot home was pretty classic years back. And now we’re seeing people with the ability to build that size of a home but saying, ‘Hey, you know what, we only need 3,200 square feet. Let’s maximize our dollar in quality and not quantity, ’ said Joe Geluch of Naikoon Contracting.

Listen in as Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once get the scoop on the latest industry trends.

‘I try to keep things as simple as possible. I try not to travel too far to get to work. I try not to complicate the decisions I make. And I think that comes through in how I design and how I guide clients. So, the path of least resistance is kind of where I like to focus,’ says Khang Nguyen, Architrix Design Studio.

