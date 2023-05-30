Alisa Aragon-Lloyd. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Home Cents: Make your home work for you

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee learn about the importance of having good people on your team, to leverage your property and make it work for you to maximize one of the greatest investments in your lifetime, your home.

Bobby Purba and Alisa Aragon-Lloyd understand the power of building your team when you are looking to buy real estate to build or renovate.

‘Understand the capabilities of your property. Determine if there an ROI for the project. Have your team of experts inc. builder, realtor, mortgage broker on hand to crunch numbers and help you plan,’ says Bobby Purba.

‘Considering a construction loan? Four stages in construction financing are first initial draw, foundation poured, framing complete, lock-up (windows/doors), and completion. Construction financing is complex. The construction process and financial draws must line up. Work with a builder who understands the process,’ said Alisa Aragon-Lloyd.

