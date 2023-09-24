B.C. Official Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

PODCAST: One-on-one interview with BC United Leader Kevin Falcon

TODAY IN B.C.: Opposition Leader talks housing, carbon tax, ferries and more

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart, YouTube and Google podcasts.

In a wide-ranging interview, host Peter McCully chats with the Leader of the BC United Party, Kevin Falcon.

Falcon says the catalyst behind the party’s name change from the BC Liberals was driven by members who wanted to emphasize a party focused on British Columbia’s interests and uniting people around principles supporting a free enterprise, private sector-driven economy.

“And through the course of that selection process, we came up with BC United,” said Falcon. “And I like it because I love the idea of unity and united. I really believe that in British Columbia, regardless of where you were born or what God you choose to pray to or you know, who you choose to love, I think it’s important that people feel really welcome in a party that is anchored by principles and wants to try and get different results than we’re seeing today.”

Falcon strongly opposes the NDP’s approach to drug decriminalization, labelling it a “reckless decriminalization program” without proper safeguards with negative consequences, such as open drug use in public spaces and the rising overdose death rates.

He also discusses policy initiatives related to education, including the return of letter grades and restricting smartphone use in schools.

The podcast episode also covers housing affordability, a pressing issue in British Columbia. Falcon criticizes the current government’s approach, which he said focuses on taxing housing without adequately addressing the supply side of the problem. He advocates for streamlining the approval process for housing projects and reducing government taxes and fees on housing to make it more affordable for individuals and businesses.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Jagmeet Singh’s recipe for Affordable Groceries

LISTEN: Authors Kennedy Stewart and Margot fedoruk discuss their new books

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC LiberalsBlack Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Charges laid in homicide of B.C. RCMP officer
Next story
174 people died from toxic drug supply in August, B.C. coroner finds

Just Posted

It was in 2021 that a tugboat sank near Kitimat killing two mariners: 58-year-old tug captain Troy Pearson and 25-year-old crew member Charley Cragg. A third crew member survived when the tug Ingenika went down in a storm in February 2021 while towing a barge.
Judge approves $310K proposal for prevention programs in 2021 fatal tugboat crash

Bridge Creek’s trees near 100 Mile House show their fall colours as leaves fall into the water. (Patrick Davies photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of fall?

A photo of work in progress in 2019 on the Coastal Gas Link pipe which is meant to carry natural gas from Dawson Creek to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat. (File photo)
Workers’ strike notice threatens Coastal Gaslink Pipeline

The Coastal GasLink pipeline has been fined $340,000 by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office for issues related to erosion and sediment control. Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Coastal GasLink fined $340,000 for erosion, sediment control challenges