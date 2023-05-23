Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee and Mike tackle how to establish a cost per square foot in this episode of Measure Twice, Cut Once. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Scope and Cost: Tackling Cost per Square Foot

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

How much is my house going to cost me, is the most common question asked of builders. Shira Rosenberg and Damian Newcombe suggest working from the top down.

‘Know how much money you are comfortable paying per month for a home loan. Determine your monthly payment and equate this into a total budget. Deduct the soft costs, taxes, and a contingency, and the remainder is what you have to calculate a square foot cost. Work with your builder and designer to determine the size of the project vs finishings to determine the home right for your family and your budget,’ says Shira Rosenberg.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee and Mike tackle how to establish a cost per square foot in this episode of Measure Twice, Cut Once.

