Niky Furtado of Furtado Contracting Ltd. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Smart Kitchens, by Design

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

‘Start off with a properly designed layout that’s going to be able to last the rest of the lifespan of your home, where you’ll just want to resurface your panels or update new countertops vs having to go through a larger scale of renovation every time,’ says Niky Furtado of Furtado Contracting Ltd.

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee chat explore kitchen design to improve the livability of our homes and improve the wellness of our families.

‘Space planning in the kitchen is especially important and there should be a huge focus on that. The kitchen triangle puts borders into the layout. Overall, I think you should be thinking about the working stations. You often see a galley-style kitchen, especially in small restaurants. You’ll see like essentially two benches, the cooking side and then the washing side or prep side,’ Katerina Vastardis, co-owner, Designs by KS

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Wildfire northwest of Pemberton remains out of control
Next story
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief

Just Posted

A police robot was used to handle a pipe bomb found in the Aberdeen area of Kamloops on July 4. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
Pipe bomb found in Kamloops neighbourhood

Wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital’s ER department could get even longer this summer. (File photo)
Northern Health warns of increased ER wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital

A lynx got up close and personal with visitors to the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter during its annual open house July 1. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Wildlife shelter open house thrills visitors despite weather

The stage of the 702-seat Lester Centre theatre as seen from the balcony. (Contributed photo)
Lester Centre season takes on “Re-boot” theme in a variety of ways