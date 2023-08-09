Tom Hooper of the ‘Grapes of Wrath’. (Tom Hooper Facebook photo)

Tom Hooper of the ‘Grapes of Wrath’. (Tom Hooper Facebook photo)

PODCAST: Tom Hooper of legendary B.C. music group ‘Grapes of Wrath’

TODAY IN B.C.: Kelowna band hit the stage more than 40 years ago

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Host Peter McCully chats with Tom Hooper, with Kevin Kane and brother Chris played their first gig in junior high school, in Kelowna.

‘I think it was 1978. My grade seven dance, my elementary school. I was in grade seven and Chris and Kevin were in grade nine. We were playing some pretty cool music. Everything from Honky Tonk Woman from the Stones to ‘Just what I needed’ by the Cars, A Matt the Hoople song, an Iggy Pop song. I think the teachers didn’t know what to expect of us.’

The band’s breakthrough came with their critically acclaimed album “Treehouse” in 1987. The album featured the hit single “All the Things I Wasn’t” and showcased their ability to craft catchy melodies and poignant lyrics. Grapes of Wrath’s music often explored introspective themes and featured rich harmonies that set them apart from other bands.

Hooper, who is a self-admitted ‘Beatles nerd’, says it was a ‘Pinch me moment’, when they were at Abbey Studios in London to mix their album ‘These Days’.

‘We basically were put up the flat, which is attached to Abbey Road (Studios). In fact, I was just playing a gig last night and I was telling the story of my bedroom in this flat. There’s a picture of the Beatles hanging out in this bedroom and Ringo standing on top of the fireplace mantle. And that was my room. And my courtyard window opened up to the Abbey Road Studios. It was pretty incredible,’ says Hooper.

One of the more successful Canadian bands of the eighties and nineties, ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ are back out playing gigs in 2023.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Darren Lee was named the ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’

LISTEN: Dr.Robert Thirsk has been in space longer than any other Canadian

Black Press MediaBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire
Next story
Okanagan has one of the highest water use rates per person in Canada

Just Posted

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Canada Industrial Relations Board has released the new terms of the agreement that resolved British Columbia's port dispute, including a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

A long-running neighbour dispute went to the B.C. Supreme Court on July 28. (Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Bitter Sandspit neighbour case ends in court after years of feuding

Jennifer Gunanoot, grieving mother of Kaylee Gunanoot, passionately addresses the crowd during the protest at Hagwilget Canyon Bridge on July 28, urging for justice and accountability following her daughter’s alleged murder on the Hagwilget First Nation reserve. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Mother calls for justice in daughter’s death on Hagwilget First Nation reserve