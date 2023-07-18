Aleem Kassam, co-owner of Kalu Interiors. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Water Works! Home Spas

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

With an eye for design and a passion for globetrotting, Aleem Kassam, co-owner of Kalu Interiors walks us straight through his closet, and into the bathroom bursting with ideas to create a spa retreat to rival any 5-star hotel.

‘We’re designing a lot more walk-in showers, so that’s where you might have a water shield, but no door. Curbless showers where you’re just walking straight into the shower, which is also a great ADA accessibility feature. Also, true wet rooms where everything is lifted off the floor – the idea has come from commercial spaces like hotels, to be able to clean efficiently, with ease,’ says Aleem Kassam.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear solutions for building and renovating healthy homes.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
B.C. wildfire season now worst on record
Next story
Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach

Just Posted

Firefighting efforts continue but ATV and drone operators are getting in the way. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service urges ATV riders, drone operators to steer clear of active fire zones

Not much was left after a tour bus caught fire on Hwy16 east of Thornhill on July 16. (Photo courtesy the Thornhill Volunteer Fire Department)
Thornhill Fire Department assists stranded tourists after tour bus catches fire on Hwy 16

Wildfire destruction in 2023 has destroyed more land than any other season on record in British Columbia. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

Jaime Garcia climbs out of his tub at the beach at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race. In which Canadian city did bathtub racing originate? (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?