PODCAST:Building and renovating healthier homes can improve our livability

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Do you know if your home is healthy? Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee chat with Brett Stenner of CiPartners, and notes the air, light, and water consumed in our homes impacts the livability of the space.

“We spend about 90% of our time indoors and the air quality that most people have in their homes is typically 5 times worse than the air outdoors. So, as you enter your home, you’re thinking you’re entering your sanctuary, where you feel safe, but the indoor air quality might be worse than what you would have outside,’ says Stenner.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear solutions for building and renovating healthy homes.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now