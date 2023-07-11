Brett Stenner of CiPartners. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST:Building and renovating healthier homes can improve our livability

TODAY IN BC:HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Do you know if your home is healthy? Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee chat with Brett Stenner of CiPartners, and notes the air, light, and water consumed in our homes impacts the livability of the space.

“We spend about 90% of our time indoors and the air quality that most people have in their homes is typically 5 times worse than the air outdoors. So, as you enter your home, you’re thinking you’re entering your sanctuary, where you feel safe, but the indoor air quality might be worse than what you would have outside,’ says Stenner.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear solutions for building and renovating healthy homes.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Staff at LNG workers’ lodge vote to strike, Kitimat project disruption feared
Next story
No way of ‘adjudicating facts’ in Crown deals with corrupt firms: judge

Just Posted

A module that arrived by ship is seen at the dock at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff at LNG workers’ lodge vote to strike, Kitimat project disruption feared

Willie Adams, International President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, speaks at a strike rally in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 9, 2023. Striking British Columbia dock workers and their employer held a round of bargaining over the weekend, the first since negotiations collapsed one week ago, but neither side is saying when, or if, more talks are planned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
B.C. port strike spills over, U.S. workers refuse to touch Canada cargo

Service to be cut back at Mills ER tonight. (File photo)
Doc shortage affects Mills ER tonight

Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada attend a rally, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Impasse at strikebound B.C. ports not broken by renewed negotiations