Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

A police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored.

B.C. Mounties have come up with the purrfect way to get their claws into crime.

Bright and early on this day of Fools, they revealed plans for a Police Cat Services branch that will allow felines to steal some of the thunder from their K-9 rivals.

“Frontline officers throughout the province who have been volunteered for the pilot project will be assigned their police cats over the next few months. Each Police Cat handler will also be given a Cat carrying backpack, and each cat has been chosen based on a particular set of skills acquired over a very long training process,” reads a press release.

According to some subsequent Tweets, a police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored and they aren’t expected to be enthusiastic.

“A police cat entering the RCMP training program must be moody, aloof and pensive (no reason for it, they just are),” reads one Tweet.

Their ranks will be filled with only shelter rescue cats and some breeds are better suited to certain beats.

Sphynx, the police say, are routinely used in undercover and plainclothes variety.

The playful purrank laid out over a series of Tweets had hundreds of retweets and comments in no time flat.

