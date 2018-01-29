The Elephant Hill wildfire was one of several this summer that contributed to the worst fire season ever recorded in B.C. (KTW file photo).

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

  • Jan. 29, 2018 3:58 p.m.
  • News

More than seven months since the Elephant Hill wildfire sparked near Ashcroft, police are reminding residents that an investigation is still underway.

RELATED: July 24 — Elephant Hill fire perimeter mapped at 61,499 hectares

According to RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk and the BC Wildfire Service the blaze that sparked on July 6 was human caused.

The investigation into the cause is taking place in the Ashcroft area.

A dedicated tip line has been set up to assist police with the investigation and they urge anyone with information about the Elephant Hill wildfire to contact the tip line at 855-685-8788.

RELATED: Tip line set up to aid Elephant Hill wildfire investigation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC in ‘financial dumpster fire’: minister
Next story
Sled dog teams carried mail through the Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii to join rural paramedics pilot project

A new kind of paramedic may soon be working in Haida Gwaii.… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: The Tlell workout for 2018

Congratulations, you’ve made it through the middle of January. Statistically, it is… Continue reading

Deer Gardener: Early blooms are pretty, but risk a cold snap

By Elaine Nyeholt Last year’s amaryllis is blooming beautifully. It has only… Continue reading

Port council makes another call for cell-phone service

“It’s 2018, you know?” says Mayor Urs Thomas.

Cullen apologizes over ‘offensive’ rule supporting women’s reproductive rights

“I apologize for the harm from my comments. I & the NDP are fiercely pro-choice.”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court in Kelowna

Conservative candidates facing sex assault allegations won’t be allowed to run

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks out on latest sexual assault allegations

ICBC in ‘financial dumpster fire’: minister

Attorney General David Eby says body shop costs rising along with crashes, claims

Most Read