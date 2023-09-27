An anti-SOGI protest was held outside of the Abbotsford school district administration office during the public board of education meeting on Tuesday night (Sept. 26). (Screengrab from video)

An anti-SOGI protest was held outside of the Abbotsford school district administration office during the public board of education meeting on Tuesday night (Sept. 26). (Screengrab from video)

Police escort Abbotsford trustees from meeting amid anti-SOGI protest

School board meeting disrupted after 300 demonstrators gather

Abbotsford school trustees and staff were escorted by police from the monthly board of education meeting Tuesday night (Sept. 27) amid an anti-SOGI protest involving about 300 people.

School district spokesperson Kayla Stuckart said the demonstrators gathered outside of the school district administration office – located on Tims Street – prior to the meeting.

She said that, within 30 minutes of the start of the meeting, “disruptions arose that significantly impacted business proceedings.”

Video posted on social media shows the protesters holding signs with messages such as “Let children enjoy their childhood” and “Don’t mess with children’s brains.” They are also heard chanting “Leave our children alone!” and “Stop SOGI 123!”

Some of the protesters are shown within the board office.

A witness told The News that the demonstrators also banged on windows and doors.

Police escorted trustees and staff out of the building to a nearby location until the crowd had dispersed. The meeting did not resume.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, which is located adjacent to the school district administration building, said officers noticed the protest around 7 p.m.

RELATED: Hundreds turn out for Abbotsford march against ‘indoctrination’

He said they estimated attendance to be 300 people throughout the event.

“No arrests were made, and members assisted with traffic control to ensure the safety of both pedestrians and motorists in the area,” Stele said.

“Members also stood by, ensuring no violence or escalations were had upon school board members departing the area.”

Long-time trustee Shirley Wilson made a public Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 27), saying she is “deeply troubled by the misinformation and hate that is evident for those who are marginalized in our community.”

“Protests are fine if they are peaceful. They are not fine if they cause others to feel unsafe. It is becoming increasingly evident that hate and exclusion live here,” she wrote.

Stuckart said the board of education is working on plans to reschedule the meeting, with details to be posted online at abbyschools.ca.

Posts on social media indicate that anti-SOGI rallies will be held three times a week outside of Abbotsford city hall.

“Meet for our children. We must have a say in our child’s education,” they state.

The demonstrations follow nation-wide protests titled The 1 Million March 4 Children over what organizers are calling “indoctrination and sexualization” in schools. They are protesting provincial educational materials known as the SOGI (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity).

Abbotsford’s event took place last Wednesday (Sept. 20) in Jubilee Park, drawing hundreds of people. A counter-protest was also held.d.

Prior to the event, school district superintendent Sean Nosek sent a letter to families, denouncing the protest and saying the district “unequivocally” supports 2SLGBTQ+ students, employees and families.

Abby SchoolsBreaking NewsEducationprotest

 

Officers in Abbotsford escorted school district trustees and staff from the board of education meeting on Tuesday night (Sept. 26) amid an anti-SOGI protest. (Screengrab from video)

Officers in Abbotsford escorted school district trustees and staff from the board of education meeting on Tuesday night (Sept. 26) amid an anti-SOGI protest. (Screengrab from video)

Previous story
Record-breaking wildfires inflate forecasted B.C. deficit to $6.7 billion
Next story
B.C. woman gets $1.6M in damages; found not responsible for T-bone crash

Just Posted

A firefighter combats a wildfire near Smithers, where eased campfire restrictions following recent rainfall come with continued warnings for public caution amid persistent fire activity in the region. (BC Wildfire Service)
BC Wildfire Service relaxes campfire restrictions in northwest amid rainy conditions

Northstars players celebrate a goal against the Island Hockey Club Sunday with their goalie, Rylan Harder. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
JPHL Northstars see success at hometown showcase in Williams Lake

Selwyn Romilly and his wife, Lorna. (Charis Romilly Turner/Contributed to Black Press Media)
Selwyn Romilly, B.C.’s first Black judge, dies at age 83

The RCMP, Search and Rescue and the Masset Fire Department are looking for Richard Smith, after the man was last seen in the morning of Sept. 20. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
Haida Gwaii mushroom picker still missing a week after last being seen